Mrs. Bertie Ellen Draughn Starr, 71, of Mount Airy passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Bertie was born in Surry County on Jan. 26, 1948, to the late Dallas Draughn and Anna Smith Draughn. She was a loving wife, mother, and granny who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Mrs. Starr was a faithful member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Richard Starr; a daughter, Holli Starr; a son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Shannon Starr; grandchildren, Nathan and Lizzie Starr; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lonnie and Faye Draughn, Gene and Janie Draughn, Jimmy and Effie Draughn, Rudy and Karen Draughn; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Shirley Starr; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Bertie was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Everett Mosley. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m. at Flat Rock Baptist Church with Dr. Jon Cawley and Rev. Rusty Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 1313 E. Pine St., Mount Airy, NC 27030, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019