Mrs. Bessie "Norine" Bobbitt Collins, 89, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Collins was born in Surry County on Jan. 3, 1931, to the late Royce and Elizabeth Odell Beck Bobbitt. She retired after 43 years of employment from Renfro, and was a faithful member of Mount Airy Wesleyan Church. Mrs. Collins was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Judy Joyce, Jamie Bishop and Don, Jan Taylor and Curtis; a son and daughter-in-law, James Harvey Collins Jr. and Kay; grandchildren and spouses, Sean and Kristy-Ann Joyce, Kim and Danny Lyons, Donivan and Tara Bishop, Julie and Eric Sutton, Michael and Brook Collins, Cheryl and Jason Fogle, Ashley and Bobby Talbottt, Allison and Brad Harris; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Patsy Bobbitt; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her husband, James Harvey Collins Sr.; sisters and brother-in-law, Lola Mae Jones and Lacy, and Roxie Odell Blizard; a brother, Royce Anderson Bobbitt. A funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. at Level Cross United Methodist Church with the Rev. Wesley Hall officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Collins family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln., Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to Level Cross United Methodist Church, 4080 Siloam Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020