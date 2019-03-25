Mrs. Bessie Venable Jones, 87, born in Surry County to loving parents Clyde W. and Stella Stewart Venable, was the oldest of three children, living in the Blackwater area until the family moved to town while she was still a girl. Bessie attended Mount Airy City Schools. After school she started work at Mount Airy Knitting Mills, working her entire career with the same company from its transitions to Quality Mills and finally Cross Creek/Russell Manufacturing. Always eager to participate in continuing education classes throughout the years, she retired as pattern designer for the company. Bessie was an exceptionally talented seamstress, creating anything she set her mind to. Although being widowed twice, she had enjoyed 54 years of marriage. Bessie has been a lifelong and faithful member of Flat Rock Presbyterian Church and served as a deaconess. She was a people-person by nature with a sweet disposition, very humble and well loved. She is a past member of Mount Airy Women's Club. In retirement she joined several senior clubs, always looking forward to and enjoying the weekly meetings, outings, and dinners. She earned the nickname "Go, Go Bessie" because she was constantly going; if not to a business function, church, social event, club meeting, bingo night, visiting with family and friends, or ladies' summer camp, you would find her on a tour bus traveling around the country. Those left to cherish her memory include a brother, J.C. Venable and wife Charlean; a special niece, Cara Fields and her husband Larry; a special nephew, Jody Venable; a step-son, Johnny R. Jones and wife Donna; several step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and step-great-grandchildren. Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Fountin Jones; brother, Billy Venable; first husband, J.R. Hull; and her parents. The family would like to thank Twelve Oaks and Mountain Valley Hospice for their attention and care of Bessie. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 27, at 2 p.m. at Jones-Fleming Family Cemetery with the Rev. Wilborn Rives officiating. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.