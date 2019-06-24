Mrs. Bessie Mae Dollyhigh Marshall, age 90, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. She was born in Surry County on August 11, 1928, to the late Lacy Harkrader and Mary Janette Blue Dollyhigh. Mrs. Marshall retired from Surry County Schools after 35 years of service as cafeteria manager, and was a faithful member of White Plains Friends Meeting. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Sandy Marshall, Ann and Frank Smith, Jean and Jerry Beamer; sons, Harry Marshall, and John Marshall; grandchildren and spouses, Maggie, and Jake Marshall, Travis Marshall, Jennifer Aparicio and husband Eric, Amelia, Garland, Colin Beamer, David Smith and wife, Duane, Phyllis Trochesset and husband, Rossi; eight great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Pansy and Tycho Wood Sr.; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marshall was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Marshall; her second husband, Cecil McMillion; sisters, Pauline Beasley and Margie Whitaker. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 12 p.m. at White Plains Friends Meeting with the Rev. Nelson Puffenbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to White Plains Friends Meeting Cemetery Fund, 849 Old Hwy 601, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Marshall family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.