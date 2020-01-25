|
Mrs. Ida Mae "Bet" Smith Francis, age 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Francis was born in Surry County on Sept. 30, 1938, to John D. and Irene Shelton Smith. She worked at Barber Hosiery, Oakdale Knitting Co., drove a bus for Surry County Schools and was a devoted member of Welcome Baptist Church. Most of all, Mrs. Francis was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Among the many who will always cherish her memory is her husband, Billy Francis; daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Ronald Floyd, Tammy and Ricky Pell, and Tonya Francis; her grandchildren, Cody Pell and Molly P. Council and husband Corey; and nieces, Penny Cochran and Cindy Carpenter. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Francis was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Hodges. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Welcome Baptist Church by Rev. Terry Coe. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020