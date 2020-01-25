Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bet Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bet Francis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bet Francis Obituary

Mrs. Ida Mae "Bet" Smith Francis, age 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Francis was born in Surry County on Sept. 30, 1938, to John D. and Irene Shelton Smith. She worked at Barber Hosiery, Oakdale Knitting Co., drove a bus for Surry County Schools and was a devoted member of Welcome Baptist Church. Most of all, Mrs. Francis was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Among the many who will always cherish her memory is her husband, Billy Francis; daughters and sons-in-law, Gail and Ronald Floyd, Tammy and Ricky Pell, and Tonya Francis; her grandchildren, Cody Pell and Molly P. Council and husband Corey; and nieces, Penny Cochran and Cindy Carpenter. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Francis was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Hodges. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Welcome Baptist Church by Rev. Terry Coe. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -