Mrs. Betsy Mills Love McCraw, 91, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. She was born in Surry County, July 29, 1927 to the late Lannie and Louise Mills. Mrs. McCraw had a banking career of more than 50 years, having been employed by First National Bank, Workmen's Federal and Surrey Bank and Trust. She was a member of Indian Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. McCraw was first married to Kolmer Love who preceded her in death. She is survived by their children, Janice Yarbrough of Charlotte, Mark (Teresa) Love of Mt. Airy, Sheila (Kent) Heath of Forest, VA, and Chris (Toni) Love of Mount Airy; by six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Edith Brown of Mount Airy. She was later married to Bill McCraw of Cana, VA, who preceded her in death, and she is survived by three stepchildren and five step-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, Mrs. McCraw was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Irene (Clifford) Shockley; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Lannie Mills, Jr. and Thomas (Dorothy) Mills. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 10, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darren Slate and Rev. Dwight Sechrist officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.