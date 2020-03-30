|
Mrs. Betsy Coble Phillips, 77, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Phillips was born Nov. 16, 1942, to the late Roland DeWitt and Georgia Childress Coble. She was retired from Hull and Johnson Incorporated as Office Manager/Bookkeeper. Betsy had a servant's heart, helping many families throughout the years during their time of need. Mrs. Phillips is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jim Phillips Sr. of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Lilnette Phillips, and Jody and Melissa Phillips all of Mount Airy; five grandchildren Bo Phillips, Maegan Kiser and husband Josh, Matt Phillips, Olivia Phillips and Payton Phillips; sister, Delane Portis of Mount Airy ; brother and sister-in-law, George Coble and wife Maggie of Las Cruces, New Mexico; sisters–in-law, Phyllis Coble of Mount Airy and Sara Lou Cardwell of Rockville, Maryland.; a brother-in-law, Tom Phillips and wife Joyce of Brunswick, Georgia; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by brothers R.D. Coble, Herby Coble; and brother-in-law Jack Portis. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be planned for a later date. The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their care and support during Betsy's illness. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
