Mrs. Bettie Jean Lawson Stone, 90, of Mount Airy passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Surry Community Health and Rehab in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on Aug. 14, 1928, to the late John and Magdalene Lawson. Mrs. Stone was of the Baptist faith, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Deane and Roy Vernon; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Dorothea Stone, Brian and Pam Stone, Gary and Jo Ann Stone; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild; a special niece, Judy Moore; many other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stone was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wallace Stone; a great grandson, Austin Heath; her stepmother, Minnie Fulk Lawson; sisters, Lois Allen, and Nellie Lawson Holland; brothers, Jack and Brock Lawson. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tony Holder officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, and the family will be gathering at the home of Larry and Dorothea Stone. Flowers will be accepted or memorial may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.