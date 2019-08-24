Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mrs. Betty Irene Shackelford Brown, 89, of Pilot Mountain passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. She was born in Surry County, February 12, 1930, to the late John Jackson and Cora King Shackelford. Mrs. Brown was a generous, kind and humble woman; a loving mother and grandmother whom will be dearly missed. She was a faithful member of Westfield Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher for 50 years. Mrs. Brown was proud to be called a farmer and felt it an honor to work on the farm alongside her husband. She was well known throughout the community as a wonderful cook. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Peggy Best and Judy Flake; grandchildren, Joshua Best and wife Diana, Roger Whiston and Elizabeth Flake; great-grandchildren, Carson, Logan, Ashton, Grayson and Jocelyn; a brother, John Jackson Shackelford; sisters-in-law, Irene McCann, and Ilene East and husband Marvin, a brother-in-law, Wayne Brown and wife Libby and Tom Glass, and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Thomas Edward Brown; sisters, JoAnne Shelton, Frances Glass; multiple half-brothers and sisters; brothers-in-law, Will Brown, John Brown, Joe McCann and Max Quillen; sisters-in-law, Betty Mae Brown, Martha Brown and Virginia Quillen. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Westfield Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Riddle Rev. Charles Howell and Rev. Brian Chilton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, Monday, Aug. 26, from 6 until 8 p.m. where her body will remain until the time to be taken to the church to lie-in-state 1 hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
