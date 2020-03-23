|
Mrs. Betty Lou Pfeiffer Coburn of Mount Airy passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, March 22, 2020, after a long illness. Mrs. Coburn was being treated at home by loving caregivers employed by American Health Care Services in Mount Airy, along with Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Born May 23, 1930, in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of former Congressman and banker, William Louis Pfeiffer and Olive Williams Pfeiffer. She was also the wife of retired business owner and insurance executive Frank Graves Coburn Jr. Mrs. Coburn had a special love of the Queen of American Lakes, Lake George in Lake George, New York, where she and her husband resided for many years. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband, a great-grandson, Robert William Graves Coburn; and her sister, Jacqueline Pfeiffer Lueth. She is survived by a son, Richard Graves (Patricia) Coburn Sr. of Mount Airy; a daughter, Linda Coburn (Walter, III) Mooney of Mount Airy; three grandchildren, Walter (Scarlett) Mooney IV, of Bluffton, South Carolina, Carolyn Coburn (Christopher) Fredette of Advance, and Richard Graves (Stephanie) Coburn Jr. of Mount Airy; five great-grandchildren, Ryan Frank Mooney, Sean Conner Mooney, Danielle Rene Coburn, Elizabeth Mae Coburn and Madelyn Francis Coburn; a brother-in-law, William Lueth of Queensbury, New York; three nieces, Suzanne (Donald) Martin of Hamilton, New York, Beverly (Scott) Gill of Queensbury, Lorraine (Charles) Turcotte of Plantation, Florida; seven great-nieces and nephews, Bradley (Jessica) Martin, Michael Ristau, Robert Ristau, Jeffrey (Lauren) Martin, Scott (Dominque) MacNeill, Lindsey (Patrick) Wilke, Jennifer (Scott) Duncan: 11 great-great nieces and nephews, Tyler Martin, Kate Martin, Giuliana Martin, Alex Martin, Olive MacNeill, Rose MacNeill, Camryn Wilkie, Declan Wilkie, Cali Wilkie, Madison Duncan and William Duncan. A graduate of Milne High School in Albany, New York, Mrs. Coburn attended Lasalle Junior College in Auburndale, Massachuetts and was a graduate of Albany Business College in Albany. A private viewing for the family will be held at Tebutt and Frederick Memorial Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany on Saturday, March 28. Interment with a graveside service will follow at Albany Rural Cemetery, Cemetery Ave, Albany. Memorial donations in Mrs. Coburn's name may be made to Surry Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 287, Mount Airy, NC 27030 of which she once was an active participant. Mrs. Coburn loved rescue dogs which she adopted from her daughter's rescue group, Surry Animal Rescue in Mount Airy. All donations are tax deductible. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy will be assisting the Coburn Family with the service plans. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.