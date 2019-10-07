Home

Betty Combs

Betty Combs Obituary

FANCY GAP, VA — Mrs. Betty Jean Francis Jones Stoneman Lawson Combs, age 88, of Fancy Gap, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with burial to follow in Skyview Cemetery in Fancy Gap. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday evening at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
