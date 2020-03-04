|
Mrs. Betty Davis, 84, of Mount Airy, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Mrs. Davis was born April 15, 1935, in Bedford, Ohio, to the late Walter and Elsie Morris. Betty retired from Kerr Drug and was a longtime faithful member of Maranatha Baptist Church. She loved singing, playing the piano and her cats, Minnie Lee and Lucy Belle. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Winford Davis; a daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Steve Childress; sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn and Debbie Davis, and Randy and Renee Davis; grandchildren, Dusti Gardner and husband Robert, Tim Childress and wife Tonya, Kristi Strickland and husband Dustin, and Wendy Mills and husband Dylan; great-grandchildren Kyle Childress, Hunter Childress, Madelyn Strickland, Kaylee Strickland, Corbin Mills and Ellie Mills; and a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Alex Kurlychek. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Salmons. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Billy Watson and Chaplain Stewart Mauck. Burial will follow in Shockley Cemetery in Hillsville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care, love and compassion shown by her daughters-in-law, Debbie Davis and Renee Davis and to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, especially Tina Leonard, Cloann Titan, Stewart Mauck, and Dr. Penelope McDonald. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice at 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020