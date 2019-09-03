Home

Mrs. Betty Jane Ayers Eaton, 88, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away Monday, Sept, 2, at Surry Community Health and Rehab in Mount Airy. She was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on Oct. 24, 1930, to the late George Cleveland and Jessie Mae Childress Ayers. Betty and Lonzie owned and operated Eaton's Grocery on Willis Gap for many years. Later Betty retired from K-Mart in Mount Airy, and was a longtime member of Willis Gap Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eaton was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Lonzie Eaton; sisters, Polly France, Ruby Marshall, and Mary Virginia Willis; brothers, G.C. Ayers, Leonard Ayers, and Gaston Ayers. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda Gayle Rierson (Larry Underwood) of Pilot Mountain; a sister and brother-in-law, Lillian Scales (Joe) of Ararat; one granddaughter, Shayna Johnson of Mount Airy; one great-grandson, Caleb Woods of King; one great-granddaughter, Lindsay Scott; one great-great-grandson, Mason Scott; and many special nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Truman Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
