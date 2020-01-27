|
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Betty Jane Ferguson, 85, of Pilot Mountain, passed peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Sparta. Born May 7, 1934, she was the daughter of Edgar James and Etta Ruth Wagoner Medley. She was a devoted and loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and participating in church functions. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Henry Ferguson and fiancé, Tracy St. Clair; three daughters and sons-in-law, Janice (Ed) Alfing of Yadkinville, Linda Johnson of King, and Sharon (James) Hutchens of Fancy Gap, Virginia; a brother and sister-in-law, Garfield (Hazel) Medley of Lawsonville; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 67 years, Henry Howard Ferguson Jr. The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the care shown Mrs. Ferguson during her illness by the staff of Medihome Hospice of Sparta. Memorials may be made in her name to Medihome Hospice of Sparta at 381 S. Main Street # 101, Sparta, NC 28675. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church and the funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery following the service. Pastor Gene Brinkley will be officiating. Cox-Needham is serving the Ferguson family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020