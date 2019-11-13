Home

Betty Hodges

Betty Hodges Obituary

Mrs. Betty Ann Lundy Hodges, age 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. Mrs. Hodges was born in Grayson County, Virginia, on June 8, 1938, to Gwyn W. and Etta York Lundy. In her younger years, Mrs. Hodges was very active in sports. She not only played softball, she also helped coach little league softball and was a Girl Scout leader. She was known for being an excellent cook but most of all for her love and adoration for her family. She also graciously gave her time serving as volunteer at Gentry Middle School, White Plains Elementary School as well as Northern Regional Hospital. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are her devoted husband of more than 62 years, Samuel Hodges; a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kim Hodges of Ft. Myers, Florida; a son-in-law, David Reynolds; grandchildren, Hannah Grill and husband Justin of Monroe, Jacob Hodges, Jordan Hodges, and Logan Hodges; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Georgia Lundy, Kyle and Debbie Lundy; nieces and nephews and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hodges was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly H. Reynolds; a grandson, Timothy Hodges Jr. and a brother, Jerry Lundy. Funeral services will be held at Moody Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Brad Quesinberry, Rev. Tony Holder, Rev. Kenneth Jessup, and Rev. Bill Spurlin. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
