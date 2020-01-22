Home

MOCKSVILLE — Betty Charlene Inman, 73, of Mocksville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Born in Surry County on Jan. 8, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Walter Lee Inman Sr. and Iris Dell Chilton Inman. Betty worked as a cosmetologist for 15 years and as a driver's license examiner for 20 years. She was a member of Central View Baptist Church in Dobson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy; and brothers, Jimmy and Richard. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Iris Collins (Charles) of Mocksville; brother, Walter Lee Inman Jr. of Mount Airy; sister, Connie I. Watts of Colorado; grandson, William Quinn Collins; and two dogs, Maddie and Missy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faithful Friends c/o Friends of Rowan, P.O. Box 262, Salisbury, NC 28145. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Inman family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
