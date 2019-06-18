Mrs. Betty Jane Kidd, age 81, of Dobson, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on Nov. 22, 1937, to the late Fred Henry O'Neal Sr. and the late Mary Lee Patterson O'Neal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Wallace Kidd; sister, Nancy Ardner; brother, Sam O'Neal. Mrs. Kidd was a homemaker, had drove a school bus for Surry County School System, and was a member of Level Cross United Methodist Church. Surviving are her children and spouses, Jeffrey and Camarra Kidd, Denise Kidd Lambert, Karen Kidd Barker and husband, Kevin; grandchildren Kelley Kidd and significant other, Derek Moore, Kaitlin Kidd Beane and husband, Andrew, Abigail Lambert, Sy Kidd, Gabriel Barker, Presley Barker; great-grandchildren Sawyer Badgett, Maverick Moore; sisters and brother-in-law Violet and Ray Hill, Linda Branch; brother and sister-in-law Fred O'Neal Jr. and Faye O'Neal; best friend Kay Draughn. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Dr. Darrell Tate and Rev. Elias Hernandez will be conducting the services. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moody-Davis Funeral Home. The family has requested in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200 Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com