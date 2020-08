Betty Ruth Lawson, born Dec. 3, 1957, has left her earthly home to be escorted into her eternal home by Jesus. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Doe Run Baptist Church Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their respects they may do so on Thursday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy.