Mrs. Betty Lou Whitt Lineberry, age 79, died April 19, 2019, A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, April 27, at 2 p.m. at Old Siloam Church, 189 Hardy Road, Siloam. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Old Siloam Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Old Siloam Church. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Lineberry family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
