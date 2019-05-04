Mrs. Betty Jo Southern Marsh, age 90, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Marsh was born in Surry County on Dec. 8, 1928, to Reid and Emma Jones Southern. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend who will be sorely missed. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are a daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Eric Godfrey; a son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Carolyn Marsh; grandchildren, Erika G. Testerman and husband Chris, Joanna Godfrey, Jennifer M. Wills and husband David, Mike Marsh and wife Heather, and William Marsh and wife Amber; seven great-grandchildren; a brother and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Elizabeth Southern, and Janet Southern. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marsh was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Frank Marsh and brothers Harold Southern Sr. and Billy Jack Southern. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 6, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Brian Pack. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Monday one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.