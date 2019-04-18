Home

WESTFIELD — Mrs. Betty Earline Collins Owens, age 86, of Westfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born on Oct. 30, 1932, to Ellis "Mike" and Mamie King Collins. Mrs. Owens was retired from the Surry County Schools system. She was a long-time member of Westfield Baptist Church. She was known for being a great homemaker and for her homemade cooking. Mrs. Owens is loved and missed by her sons, Bradley Owens and wife Erin, and Gerald Owens and partner Maggie Lulo; granddaughter, Ella Owens; sisters, Mrs. Nancy (Nelson) Jessup and Mrs. Bonnie (Frank) Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Graham Owens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, at Westfield Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joel Stephens officiating. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Westfield Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to Westfield Baptist Church, 6713 Westfield Road, Westfield, NC 27053 or the National at in memory of Betty Owens. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Owens family.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
