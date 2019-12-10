|
|
Mrs. Betty Jo McHone Potts, 77, of Mount Airy, passed away at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She was born Surry County on Jan. 6, 1942, to the late Grayson and Ocie Marie Reece McHone. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Union Hill Friends Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019