Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Moody Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Moody Funeral Home Chapel
Betty Potts


1942 - 2019
Betty Potts Obituary

Mrs. Betty Jo McHone Potts, 77, of Mount Airy, passed away at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She was born Surry County on Jan. 6, 1942, to the late Grayson and Ocie Marie Reece McHone. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Union Hill Friends Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
