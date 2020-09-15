Betty Pulliam

KING – Betty Marie Spencer Pulliam 82, of King, passed away on Friday Sept. 11, after several years of declining health. Betty was born on Sept. 28, 1937, in Mount Airy, Surry County. Betty and her husband, Harvey, owned and managed King Hosiery Mill in King for many years. She enjoyed traveling and talking about her family's accomplishments and history. She was preceded in death by her parents Patrick Lafayette and Annie Lee Fleeman Spencer, her two husbands, Jimmy Wagner and Harvey Davis Pulliam Sr.; brothers and sisters-in-law Isom Spencer, James Spencer (Claudia), Raymond Spencer (Pearl); Sisters and brothers-in-law Mary S. Belton (Bill), Pearl S. Howlett (Arlis), LeeNita "Lee" S. Brendle (Huel), Bobby Fallin; step-children Harvey D. Pullium Jr. (Millie), Donald W. Pulliam, Mary Frances P. Olds; nieces and nephews Karen Brendle, Tony Spencer, Reasha H. Montgomery; and grandniece Megan Susannah Spencer. She is survived by a sister, Louise S. Fallin of Conover, and sister-in-law, Adele Pulliam; stepchildren Betty Jo P. Lyons (Roger) of Lexington; Doris Ann P. Marion (Arthur) of Pilot Mountain, Gary K. Pulliam (Janette) of Pinnacle, Rickey O. Pulliam of Lexington, Tony H. Pulliam (Donna) of Roxboro, and many special nieces and nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Pulliam will lie in state at Slate Funeral Home from 1 p.m. -4:30 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 16. Special thanks to the staff of Surry Community Health and Rehab of Mount Airy for the care they provided. Slate Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Marie Spencer Pulliam.