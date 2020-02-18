Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Shelton Obituary

Mrs. Betty Hawks Shelton, 81, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Joe Smith and Mike Hiatt officiating. Interment will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The Shelton family will receive friends Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -