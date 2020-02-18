|
Mrs. Betty Hawks Shelton, 81, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Joe Smith and Mike Hiatt officiating. Interment will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The Shelton family will receive friends Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020