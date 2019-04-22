Mrs. Betty Geraldine Smith Slate, 93, left her weakened body and moved to her new home with Jesus on Friday night, April 19, 2019. Mrs. Slate was born May 27, 1925, in Surry County (Westfield community), to the late Bernie Decosta and Elah Crumpler Smith. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church. Mrs. Slate is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Jack Lewis; a son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Penny Slate; her grandchildren, Derek Slate, Drew and Nichole Slate, Jessica and Tad Fincher, and Stephanie and Travis Inman; and eight great-grandchildren, Kieran Grady Slate, Avery Slate, Arden Slate, Salem Slate, Reece Slate, Lily Fincher, Ben Fincher, and Ella Fincher. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Slate was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Bill Slate; and a sister, Iris Smith Graves. The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 27, at 12 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with Dr. Roger B. Gilbert officiating. The Slate family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private at Skyline Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 714 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Ste. 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The joy she spread to all who knew her will be her legacy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.