Mrs. Betty Atkinson Street, age 91, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Street was born in Christiansburg, Virginia, on June 5, 1928, eldest child of John Med and Magretta DeHart Atkinson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, by Rev. Griff Gatewood. Burial will follow in West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from June 6 to June 7, 2019