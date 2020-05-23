Mrs. Betty Lou Whitaker Wilson, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Surry County on Oct. 5, 1949, to the late Wiley and Mabel Whitaker. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Wilson; a daughter, Amy Puckett-Lawson; stepdaughters and spouses, Denise and John Darlington, Robin and John Creed; grandchildren, Jordan Upchurch and Summer Branson, and Ashton Lawson; step-grandchildren, Maggie Creed, Madison Creed, Michael Marion, Dennis Marion, and Joseph Darlington; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Faye Fowler and Joyce Dobbin; a brother, Arnold Whitaker; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by a sister, Bertha Billings; brothers Roger Whitaker, Bobby Whitaker, and Calvin Whitaker. Being mindful of social distancing rules put in place by the governor a funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 26, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Robert McCrary and Chaplin Gray Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln., Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.