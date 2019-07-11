CANA, Va. — Mrs. Beulah Alene Hawks McMillian, 91, of Cana, VA, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in Carroll County, VA, Jan. 7, 1928, to the late Fielden Isaac Hawks and Bessie King Hawks. After retirement from Spencer's, Mrs. McMillian worked part time at The Hungry Farmer. She was a member of Flat Ridge Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. She was a loving mother; grandmother and great-grandmother, making everyone feel special by greeting them with her warm smile. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters and a son-in-law, Gail and Carroll Lawson, and Janet Goins; her sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Georgia McMillian, Britt and Becky McMillian, Mike and Sandy McMillian and Phillip McMillian; ten grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Ray and Carol Hawks and Ruby Hawks. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McMillian was preceded in death by her husband Arthur "Doc" Greene McMillian; a son-in-law, Junior Goins; a sister and brother-in-law Frankie and Woodrow McMillian; and a brother, Rush Hawks. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Flat Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.