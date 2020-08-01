Bill Atkinson

HIGH POINT – William "Bill" Isaiah Atkinson, 88, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Bill was born in Surry County on June 1, 1932, to the late Elder Samuel Tipton Atkinson Sr. and Callie Beamer Atkinson. In addition to his parents, his siblings, Annie Atkinson, Samuel Atkinson Jr., Rae Beck Logan and Virginia Lisenby, all preceded him in death. In 1953, Bill married the love of his life, Mary Lou Joyce Atkinson, and she preceded him in death in 2019 after 65 years of happy marriage. Bill was a man of strong faith; he was a member and deacon of Mt. Shepherd Primitive Baptist Church in Asheboro until its closing, and most recently attended Westchester Baptist Church in High Point where he loved singing in the choir. Bill had a long career in the printing industry, working for many years at API Graphics in High Point and retiring from Douglas Graphics in Thomasville. After retirement, Bill enjoyed ministering through music as a member of the The Sonshine Boys. Those who survive Bill are daughters Lisa Atkinson McKinnon and husband, Bobby of Archdale, Beth Atkinson Edmondson and husband, Jack of Rocky Mount; granddaughter, Caroline Edmondson of Rocky Mount; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Logan. In addition, many nieces and nephews will cherish his memory. Due to Covid-19, no formal visitation will be held with the family; however, Bill will lie in state on Saturday, August 1, from 2 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. A service to honor Bill's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 2 at Westchester Baptist Church at 135 Westchester Drive in High Point. Rev. Dr. Eric Peacock will officiate and military honors at the committal service will be presented by the Randolph County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westchester Baptist Church or a charity of one's choice. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com.