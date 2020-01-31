|
SAN ANTONIO, TEX — CMSgt Bill R. Barker, age 87, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 in San Antonio. Bill was born in Mount Airy, North Carolina on July 28, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Carson and Maynetta Reaves Barker; his wife Ruth Brown Barker; daughter Janice Barker Davis; brothers Porter, Cecil and Dalmar; and one sister, Clio Chilton. He is survived by his son Franklin (Gwen); grandchildren Lauren, Kristen (Anthony) and William; grand-stepsons Mason and Nolan (Hope) Livesay, all of San Antonio, Texas, along with several nieces and nephews. Bill served 5 years in the US Army and 25 years in the US Air Force; retiring with a combined 30 years of service. He was stationed in various locations, including 15 years overseas, returning to Headquarters Air Force Electronic Security Service Command in San Antonio, Texas after each assignment. He spent three years in Saudi Arabia as a contractor with McDonnell Douglass Aircraft Corp. after his military service. Upon returning to the U.S. in 1986, he went to work for the US Air Force as a Civil Service employee, until he once again retired in 1997. Bill considered Berlin, Germany, the pinnacle of his military career, where he served as a Senior Enlisted Advisor (Command Chief) to the Berlin US Air Force Commander. Bill was a 32º Mason and a member of the Alzafar Shriners of San Antonio, Texas. After retirement, Bill and his wife Ruth fell in love with Recreational Vehicle (RV) Travel. They traveled throughout the United States and Canada with their loving pet Missy. When not traveling or living outside of the United States, San Antonio had been his home since 1963. Friends and family will be received on Monday, Feb. 3, from 5-8 p.m. The service will be Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. and Porter Loring North Chapel. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzafar Shrine Children's Hospital Transportation. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232 – 210 495-8221.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020