William (Bill) Davis, of Elkin, passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020, at his home. Mr. Davis was born in Long Beach, California, on Nov. 18, 1960, to Georgia Evelyn Throckmorton Davis and the late Donald Dean Davis. He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Edwin Arthur Davis and Mallie Aliene Smith Davis, William Throckmoton and Kate Throckmorton. Mr. Davis is formerly of Mount Airy and a 1979 graduate of Mount Airy High School. Mr Davis was employed by Mid-Atlantic Surveying & Engineering, PLLC for 18 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Melissa Rodefer Davis of the home; a daughter, Autumn Grace Davis of Cana, Virginia; step-daughters Sarah and Katie Spicer, both of Elkin; one sister, Cindy Davis Moseley and brothers-in-law Russell Moseley of Clemmons; one nephew, Shane Moseley, of Tennessee; and one niece, Melody Moseley. A memorial service for family members will be held on Saturday June 6 at Macedonia Baptist Church of Ronda at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Bledsoe and Pastor Mike Smith. The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. Michael Harrison and staff at Duke Cancer Center and Mountain Valley Hospice. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice 688 N. Bridge St. Elkin, North Carolina 28621.



