Mr. Talmadge "Bill" Elmer Lowe, age 90, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at RidgeCrest Retirement. Mr. Lowe was born in Surry County on Feb. 15, 1929, the son of Talmadge Plato and Lottie Vaughn Lowe. He proudly served our county in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Lowe was a faithful and dedicated member of Westside Baptist Church where he served as deacon for 18 years. He was instrumental in many of the projects in the construction of the new sanctuary and served in many capacities in his love of his church, pastor, church family and foremost, his Lord. Mr. Lowe's sweet memory will be forever cherished in the hearts of so many including his devoted and loving wife of 68 years, Frankie Atkins Lowe; nieces and nephew, Linda Gravely, Clarence Goings and wife Nelda, Ann Pack, his special nieces, Tammy Smith and husband Craig, Sheila Watts and husband Danny, and Audrey Tucker and husband Todd; several other nieces and nephews; sisters, Mary Faye Jarvis, Helen Bartley, and RuNelle Moran; sister-in-law Barbara Adkins Amoss and husband Howard; and many dear friends. He was "Uncle Bill" to everyone he met. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lowe was preceded in death by a sister, Zella Goings; brothers Crissie Lowe, Decosta Lowe, Frank Lowe, Doug Lowe and Mitchell Lowe; and a special nephew, Gray Goings. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at Westside Baptist Church by Rev. Steve Johnson. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens with military honors by Memorial Honor Guard, Pilot Mountain Post 9436 and Mount Airy Post 2019. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 107 Spring Creek Trail, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to express a special thanks to his RidgeCrest family for their exceptional care of Uncle Bill. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
