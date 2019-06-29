Mr. James William "Bill" Norman, 87, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday night, June 27, 2019, at Barbour Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Smithfield. Mr. Norman was born Dec. 14, 1931, in Surry County, one of four children born to the late Fred and Lottie Brinkley Norman. Bill worked as an electrician at Pike Electric for many years and was a member of Fancy Gap Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Joan Fulk Key of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Shawn and April Norman of Clayton; his grandchildren, Tyler and Brooke Norman of Rural Hall, Adam and June Wood of Conway, South Carolina, and Leah Adams of Clayton; five great-grandchildren, Jasper Adams, Banks Wood, Britton Wood, Bree Wood, and Novalea Norman; a brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Betty Norman of Woodbridge, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Norman was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Chandler Norman; a son, Gary Gray Norman; a sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Woodrow O'Dell; and a brother and sister-in-law, Fred Norman Jr. and Ruth Norman. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Robert McCrary officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 208 Butternut Lane, Clayton, NC 27520. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.