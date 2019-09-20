|
Mr. Billie Ray Goins, Sr., 74, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday evening, Sept. 18, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Goins was born Nov. 30, 1944, in Surry County, one of ten children born to the late Roscoe Gene and Martha Emillie Puckett Goins. Billie served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. As a result of his bravery, he was decorated with several medals, including a Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. Billie retired as a machinist from Westinghouse Electric Corporation after 31 years of service, and he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith Holt Goins of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Tony Gillespie of Mount Airy and Jennifer and Cody Allen of Lowgap; a son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Shelley Goins of Mount Airy; 11 grandchildren, Nick Gillespie, Megan Gillespie, Hannah Goins, Jacob Goins, Savannah Gillespie, Chris Smith, Madison Allen, Callie Allen, Colton Allen, Kaleb Hunter, and Kole Bryant; a great-grandson, Tripp Ward; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Pauline Wright of Mount Airy and Johnnie and Greg Holt of Pilot Mountain; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn and Kathleen Goins, Garry and Nancy Goins, and Doug and Kathy Goins, all of Mount Airy; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Kaye and David Puckett, Nancy Smith, and Junior Holt, all of Mount Airy; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Goins was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Goins Easter, Pansy Beatrice Goins, and Carol Goins Hensley; a brother, Gene Carson Goins; a sister-in-law, Judy Holt; and two brothers-in-law, Tony Holt and Ray Smith. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with Bishop John Bradley, Bob Bradley, and the Rev. Alton Bledsoe officiating. Burial will follow in the Semper Fi Cemetery, with military honors by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, 209 North Crutchfield Street, Dobson, NC 27017; or Disabled American Veterans, North Carolina Chapter 61, 767 West Lebanon Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.