Mrs. Billie Jo George Stanley, 80, of Red Brush Road, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on Aug. 17, 1939, to the late Joe Q. and Blanche Nichols George. Along with being a lifelong member of Union Hill Friends Church, she was employed by Northern Hospital, Workman's Federal Bank, and Surry County Schools. Mrs. Stanley loved music, gardening and classes at Reeves Community Center. She had a special place in her heart for the children she drove to Forsyth Country Day. Her greatest passion was the daily work on the farm with her two children. She is survived by her children, Michele Rene Stanley, and Kenneth Joelle Stanley both of Red Brush. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stanley was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Stanley of 30 years. A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. at Union Hill Friends Church with the Rev. Ernest Brown and the Rev. Stewart Mauck officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Union Hill Friends Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Stanley family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019