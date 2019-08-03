|
|
Mr. Billy Herman Allen, 69, of Cana, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on Nov. 19, 1949, to the late Claude Swanson and Laura Ellen Harrell Allen. Mr. Allen was a kind man with many talents. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Phyllis Ayers Allen; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott Allen and Norma K. Allen; a daughter and son-in-law, Angela Allen Arnder and Ronald Arnder; grandchildren, Autumn Kathleen Westfall, W. Chester Allen, Billy Holden Allen, Eva Yi Allen, and Hope Xang Allen; one great-grandchild, the joy of his life, Charlotte Rae Westfall; sisters and a brother-in-law, Velvet Moore, Ann Reynolds, Betty Mayes, and Cookie and David Sawyers. In addition to his parents, Mr. Allen was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Celeste Elizabeth Allen; a sister and brothers-in-law Maxie and Roger Race, Winfred Moore, Jay Reynolds, and Steve Mayes. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Oscar Hill officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service and at other times at his home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019