Billy Burton Obituary

Mr. Billy Gray Burton, age 78, of Elkin, passed away on Friday morning, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Surry County on Feb. 18, 1941, to the late James Conley Burton and the late Pearl Sneed Burton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Hayes; and two brothers, Leroy Burton and Matthew Burton. He was a member of Union Cross Baptist Church and was retired from Consolidate Freight. Surviving is his wife, Faye Stanley Burton; son, Danny Burton; grandchildren, Benjamin Gray Burton and Megan Burton Billips and her husband, Justin Billips; great-grandchild, Kayleigh Billips; sister and brother-in-law, Iva Jean and Alfred White; brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Betty Jo Burton. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in the Chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Cross Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. John Hoots and Rev. Bruce Freeman will officiate the services. The family will receive friends on Sunday at Moody-Davis Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until the time of his service at 3 p.m.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
