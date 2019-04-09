Mr. Billy Ray Danley, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday night, April 7, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Danley was born Feb. 2, 1949, in Surry County, the oldest of four children born to Beulah Faye Creed Danley and the late Herman Elzavan Danley. Billy served our country as a combat engineer in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea (1969-1970). After his honorable discharge from service, he worked as a small engine mechanic. He worked at Cooke Rentals for 21 years. Later, he owned and operated Danley Sales and Service, Inc. and he ended his 50-year career at Mount Airy Saw and Mower. Danley was a lifetime member of the Claude E. Hooker VFW Post 2019 of Mount Airy and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Sue "Susie" Goins Danley of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Mitzi Sharlene and James Leon Smith of Mount Airy; a son and daughter-in-law, Darrell Edward and Mary Sumner Danley of Mount Airy; his grandchildren, Hunter Cole Danley, Ethan James Smith, and Logan Ray Smith, all of Mount Airy, and Taran Bree and Kurtis Revel Beshers of Rock Hill, South Carolina; an honorary granddaughter, Kayla Scott of Dobson; his great-grandchildren, Oscar Christian Beshers, Norah Jane Beshers, and Steven Jack Beshers, all of Rock Hill, South Carolina; his mother, Beulah Faye Creed Danley of Mount Airy; a sister and brother-in-law, Janet Faye and Robert Mack "Robbie" Johnson Jr. of Mount Airy; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry Dean and Shirley Anne Danley of Mount Airy and Douglas Gray and Mary Verona Danley of Thurmond; a special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Faye and Ray Strickland of Mount Airy; a brother-in-law, Stevie Goins of Pilot Mountain; several nieces and nephews; an extended sister, Gloria Martin and her family of Mount Airy; and a special companion, Raelyn. A service of worship and celebration of Billy's life will be held Thursday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, with the Rev. Grant Atkins, the Rev. Sammy Lawson, and the Rev. Chris Danley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the staff at Forsyth Medical Center and the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Antioch Baptist Church Kitchen Fund, 137 Antioch Avenue, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the Claude E. Hooker VFW Post 2019 of Mount Airy, c/o Harlan Hawks, 285 Pine Ridge Trail, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.