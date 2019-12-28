|
Mr. Billy Jack Holder, age 81, of Mount Airy, passed away on Dec. 28, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Surry County on Aug. 14, 1938, to the late Roy and Elizabeth Mayes Holder. Left to cherish his memories are daughters and sons-in-law, Glenda and Darrell Sutphin, Brenda Sutphin, Barbara and Eddie Dalton; grandchildren, Alan Sutphin, Josh Sutphin, John Dalton; great-grandchild, River Sutphin; son-in-law, Dwayne Sutphin; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Reggie Llewellyn, brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Donna Holder; sisters-in-law, Helen and Catherine Holder; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Mr. Holder was preceded in death by his wife Annie Mae Casstevens Holder; sister, Betty Lou McCann; two brothers Robert and Jesse Holder and a granddaughter, Katrina LeAnn Dalton. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. Tommy Vass, Rev. Brian Frazier and Rev. C. Edward Dalton. Burial will follow in the Whitaker Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home as well as his home health nurse, Janene Moss, home health aide, Angel Goins, and his doctor, Dr. Al Castillejo. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019