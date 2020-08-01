Mr. Billy Lee Brown, 83, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Mr. Brown was born March 25, 1937, in Surry County to the late R.L. (Bob) Brown and Pauline Reynolds Brown. Billy graduated from North Carolina State University in 1960 with a B.S. in Field Crops. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years as a radio teletype operator. Upon completion of his military service, Billy returned to Surry County with his wife, Sylvia Jean Gammons, and his firstborn son Anthony. He and Sylvia had two more children in the coming years: Mark and Angelia. He actively farmed and raised livestock for more than 40 years. He always loved to have a large garden so he could give food away to members of the community. Billy was an avid hunter, loved to fish and would talk to anyone that came into Holly Springs Grocery, which he co-owned for more than three decades. He was a man of many talents and took no prisoners in games of cards and checkers. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for more than 60 years. During that time, he served in many callings. He loved to read his scriptures and serve the Lord. Billy dedicated his life to serving others and providing for his loved his ones. In his later years, Billy pledged his life to caring for his eternal companion, Sylvia, as she battled dementia. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law; Anthony and Debbie Brown of Mount Airy, and Mark and Elizabeth Brown of Cary; a daughter and son-in-law, Angelia and Kerry Smith of Mount Airy; six grandchildren and their spouses, Mary Elizabeth Brown, Christopher Brown, Asia Brown, Jesse and Jennifer Smith, Cory Smith, and Ryan Smith; a sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Mike Branch of Hollywood, Maryland; sisters-in-law and husbands, Cassie and Frank Boles of Pilot Mountain, Nelda and Jimmy Draughn of Mount Airy; brother-in-law and wife, Rayford and Judy Gammons of Mount Airy; as well as many nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sylvia, two sisters and brother-in-law; Bethania Brown, and Barbara Jessup and her husband, Boyd Jessup. The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030, in the memory of Sylvia Brown.