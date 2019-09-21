|
|
Rev. Billy Franklin Moore Sr., 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Surry County on Feb. 28, 1938, to the late Arthur Odell and Docie Brown Moore. Rev. Moore was the pastor of Rocky Ford Christian Church in Cana, VA, for over 40 years. He retired as car salesman from Simmons Nissan at the age of 70 after more than 40 years of service, many times being referred to as the "singing car salesman preacher." He was a kind-hearted loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed by all his family and so many friends. Rev. Moore is survived by his wife of 63 years, Grace Moore; a daughter and son-in-law, Sandy Love and Dwight; son, Billy Franklin Moore Jr. and fiancée Tina Hutchinson; grandchildren, Christopher Davis and wife Julie, Christy Bentley and husband Andy, Billy Franklin "Trey" Moore, III and wife Rebecca, and Rosemary Pearl Moore; great-grandchildren, Reagan Davis, Parker Bentley and Hudson Bentley; step-grandchildren, Hadley Warren and Emerson Warren. In addition to his parents, Rev. Moore was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Edwards; brothers, Winfred and Wayne Moore; and a foster brother, Ed Snow. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Rocky Ford Christian Church with the Minister George Randall and Campus Minister Cru Billy "Trey" Moore III officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019