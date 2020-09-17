Billy Needham

Billy Roy Needham, devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away this week, peacefully, in his sleep, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Billy is survived by his brother, Bobby Needham; a sister, Mary Ann Johnson; granddaughter, Dami Needham-Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jordan Centurion, Cera Sadler, Dakota Needham-Johnson; his great-great-grandchildren, Giuseppe and Roman Centurion, Thomas Sadler, and Connor Needham-Johnson. He was predeceased by his parents, Bartie Roy and Myrtle Annie Needham; sisters, Ruth Needham, Maude Danley, Gladys Crews; his wife, Hazel Edwards Needham; and his son, Billy Roy Needham, Jr. Billy was born at his family home in Pilot Mountain, in 1926, to Bartie Roy and Myrtle Annie Needham. He worked on the family farm until his marriage to Hazel Edwards on Sept. 28, 1946. They welcomed their son, Billy Roy Needham, Jr., into the world on Oct. 2, 1947. Billy moved the family to Virginia in 1958 to pursue his career in Research and Development with BASF at their Williamsburg plant. After his retirement from BASF in 1989, Billy and his family returned to Pilot Mountain where they spent the remainder of their days. Billy was a devoted father and grandfather. He was an expert woodcrafter and always dedicated his skills to helping others. Whether he was helping his grandchildren build toys, crafting items for the garden or helping a neighbor, Billy was always happy to put in a hard day's work. He was a loving and caring man and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. The service will be held at New Hope Methodist Church, located at 893 Ararat Road, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Officiating the ceremony will be Steve Smith with the presiding pastor being Steve Johnson. Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Needham family.