Mr. Billy Raymond Overby, 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was born May 10, 1932, in Surry County, to the late Matt and Alma Irene McMickle Overby. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, with a deep affection for family and community and an irrepressible sense of humor surely recognized by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are two sons and a daughter-in-law, David Overby and Stephen and Ashley Overby; two grandchildren, Blaine M. Overby and Hanna Overby; a nephew, Jack Byrd, Jr.; a sister-in-law, Juanita Clifton; and two nieces, Kimberley Cheek and Lisa Jackson. In addition to those of his parents, Mr. Overby was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Ann Leonard Overby; their beloved firstborn son, Blaine L. Overby; a sister, Mary Mills Overby Byrd; and an infant brother, Teddy Ray Overby. Billy graduated from Franklin High School and later served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Perry Manufacturing after many years of service and was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Alex L. Martin officiating. To honor and remember Billy's military service, military honors will be conducted by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. Due to health concerns at this time, there will be no formal visitation. The family wishes to acknowledge gratefully the services of caregiver Sandra Boyd who has attended lovingly to Mildred and Billy for almost ten years. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 314 S. Franklin Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.