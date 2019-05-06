|
|
Mr. Billy Ray Snow, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, with the Rev. Roger Vaden and the Rev. Edward Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 6 to May 7, 2019