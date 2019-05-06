Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Mr. Billy Ray Snow, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, with the Rev. Roger Vaden and the Rev. Edward Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 6 to May 7, 2019
