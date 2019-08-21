|
|
Mr. Billy Russell Reynolds, age 78, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Reynolds was born in Surry County on June 15, 1941. Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, August 23, at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church by Rev. Dr. Chris Benfield and Rev. Eddie Honeycutt. Burial will follow in Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 10:30. Moody Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019