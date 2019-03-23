Mr. Billy Franklin "Bill" Scott of Siloam passed away on Friday evening March 22, 2019, at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Surry County on Jan. 15, 1939, to the late Grover Johnson Scott and the late Mary Elizabeth Whitaker Scott. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Bailey Elmore IV and Carrie Elmore; one sister, Mary Elizabeth Scott; two brothers, Johnny Scott and Grover Dean Scott. Mr. Scott was a farmer and a member of Copeland Baptist Church. Surviving is his loving wife Joyce Hardy Scott; two daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Conrad Draughn, Kristy and Kinsey Elmore; one son and his fiancée, Perry Scott and Robin Scott; five grandchildren, Isaac Draughn and wife Kyndal, Jacob Draughn and wife Amanda, Courtney Oakley and husband Blake, Kayla Scott, Billy Elmore; great-grandchild Eleanor Draughn; sisters and brothers-in-law, Evelyn Dinkins, Carol Poindexter, Peggy and Charlie Hardy, Betty and Bud Patton, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 25 in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Copeland Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Sammy Lawson and Brother Perry Scott will officiate the services. The family will receive friends on Monday from noon until the time of his service at 2 p.m. at Moody-Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carrie Elmore Award c/o Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, PO Box 364, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com