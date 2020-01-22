|
|
Mr. Billy R. Shelton, 87, of Winston-Salem, formerly of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. He was born in Surry County March 14, 1932, to the late Roy O. and Vannie F. Smith Shelton. Mr. Shelton was the accountant for McNair Construction. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Owen and Myra Shelton, and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shelton was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Eddins Shelton; and a brother, Charles Shelton. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Flat Rock Baptist Church, 1313 East Pine St., Mount Airy, with Rev. Rusty Reed officiating. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020