Mr. Birchard Cleveland Younger, age 92, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Younger was born in Surry County on Dec. 5, 1926, to Harrison and Myrtle East Younger. He retired from Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company after many years of service. Mr. Younger was a faithful member of Community Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and served as a deacon for many years. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during WWII. Birchard was a kindhearted and gentle man who will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Foye Johnson Younger; a daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Terry Mills; a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Glenda Younger; grandchildren and spouses, Katie and Cody Cole, Jeffery and Kristin Mills; a great-granddaughter, Elsa Mills; a sister, Treva Collins; a brother and sisters-in-law, Jim and Janice Younger, Pauline Younger, Trish Younger, and Barbara Younger; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Younger was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Randolph Younger, Kermit and Clara Younger, Bruce Younger, Pete Younger, and Rex Younger; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Thomas Mills, Lena Younger, and Raymond Collins. A funeral service will be held Monday, April 29, at 2 p.m. at Community Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Quesinberry, and the Rev. Kenneth Jessup officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 290 of King. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church c/o Pam Sewell, 198 Delaware Ave., Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staffs of Northern Hospital, Twelve Oaks, and Mountain Valley Hospice for the love and care given to Birchard. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.