Mr. Bobby Ray Collins, 77, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away at his home Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born in Carroll County, Virginia, Nov. 5, 1941, to the late John and Gladys Ayers Collins. He retired from Proctor-Silex after 30 years of service. Mr. Collins was a member of Mount Bethel Moravian Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Collins was an avid outdoorsman, encouraging his children at young ages of the enjoyment of being outside and the importance of spending time with family. He enjoyed many hours of hunting and fishing along with his special life-long friend Clinton Gwynn. He is survived by his wife, Gertrude Thomas Collins; daughter, Dena Collins; sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Laura Collins and Michael and April Collins; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Jo Towe; a sister-in-law, Betty Collins. In addition to his father, Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Gladys Ayers Collins Willis and Raymond Willis; a brother, Clarence Ted Collins, and a sister Shirley Imogene Collins. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20 at Mount Bethel Moravian Church with Rev. Charles Fishel and Rev. Ray Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy where his body will remain until the time to be taken to the church to lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019